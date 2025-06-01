Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Sunday night

Published  June 1, 2025 2:03pm CDT
The Brief

    • A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Harris, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Waller, and other counties.
    • The Watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.
    • Southeast Texas is under a Level 1 and/or 2 (out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms.

HOUSTON - Severe weather alerts are in effect for multiple counties in southeast Texas as a severe storm heads our way.

Severe weather alerts

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, the Watch in effect until 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Impacted counties include Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Liberty, Waller, and San Jacinto.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following areas until 5 p.m.

  • Southeastern Montgomery County
  • North central Harris County
The National Weather Service says tennis-ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Texas under a Level 1 and/or 2 (out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm with the highest risk north. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning. 

Houston weather: Sunday severe storms slightly weaken

FOX 26 meteorologist Remeisha Shade tracked the storms approaching the northern Houston area Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Watch vs. Warning

Why you should care:

A Thunderstorm Watch means storms are possible in the near future, so residents in the affected area should pay attention to forecast updates.

A Thunderstorm Warning means the storm is actually happening and residents should take shelter.

The Source: National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

