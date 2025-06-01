Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until Sunday night
HOUSTON - Severe weather alerts are in effect for multiple counties in southeast Texas as a severe storm heads our way.
Severe weather alerts
What we know:
According to the National Weather Service, the Watch in effect until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Impacted counties include Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Liberty, Waller, and San Jacinto.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following areas until 5 p.m.
- Southeastern Montgomery County
- North central Harris County
The National Weather Service says tennis-ball-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible.
The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Texas under a Level 1 and/or 2 (out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm with the highest risk north. A few of these storms could be on the strong side with hail, gusty winds and frequent lightning.
Watch vs. Warning
Why you should care:
A Thunderstorm Watch means storms are possible in the near future, so residents in the affected area should pay attention to forecast updates.
A Thunderstorm Warning means the storm is actually happening and residents should take shelter.
The Source: National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority