Houston weather: Severe thunderstorms possible

Southeast Texas residents can expect a hot and humid Sunday with an Ozone Action Day in effect and an increased risk of severe thunderstorms developing later in the day, primarily bringing threats of large hail and damaging winds.

Sunday Forecast

Temperatures on Sunday are forecast to reach the lower 90s in the Houston area. This follows a Saturday where cloud cover kept the high to 90 degrees at Bush Intercontinental Airport and in the 80s for many other locations. Forecasters noted that Dallas is expected to see cooler temperatures Sunday due to rain, with that system influencing storm chances in Southeast Texas later.

Big picture view:

An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Sunday, with health officials advising that air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with respiratory conditions. Those susceptible to lung irritation are encouraged to take necessary precautions.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has expanded a slight risk area for severe thunderstorms southward, now encompassing areas near Houston's Interstate 610 loop and approaching the downtown area. The primary threats from any severe storms that may develop are large hail and damaging winds. The highest chance of rain and storms is anticipated for late Sunday.

Looking ahead, a typical early June weather pattern is expected for the upcoming week. However, by next weekend, forecasters predict the arrival of Saharan dust, which will bring hazy skies and a rise in temperatures to the mid, and possibly upper, 90s.