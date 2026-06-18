Braving triple-digit heat: How fans are staying cool at Houston FIFA Fan Fest

The Brief Despite triple-digit temperatures, dedicated soccer fans are flocking to the Houston FIFA Fan Fest in EaDo. Organizers and local authorities are keeping attendees safe with hydration stations, free sunscreen, and air-conditioned halls,. The festival gates will close at 10:00 PM following Thursday night's highly anticipated Mexico vs. South Korea match.



Despite "feels-like" temperatures soaring well into the triple digits, dedicated soccer fans are still flocking to East Downtown (EaDo) for the Houston FIFA Fan Fest. While the intense Texas summer heat is putting energy levels to the test, attendees are finding creative—and refreshing—ways to keep their cool while celebrating the game.

"First of All, Great Margaritas"

What they're saying:

For many fans, beating the heat starts with proper hydration, though everyone has their own spin on it.

"First of all, great margaritas," fans Tami and David said when asked about their heat-wave strategy.

Joking aside, they emphasized the essentials: "Lots of water. Of course, I hydrate all the time."

Other fans agreed.

"[We're] finding cool spots anytime we can," one said. "Staying in the shade and drinking plenty of liquids," said another.

For newcomers like Zane and his 10-year-old daughter Ella, navigating Houston's humidity has been a shock to their Michigan system.

"I was dying," she said.

"We got a lot of hydration in last night and this morning," Zane said. "I know the misting stations are here. We're just excited to be here, and we're going to take breaks when we need it but keep our water full."

Ways to Keep Cool

What you can do:

Fan Fest organizers have rolled out several resources to ensure guest safety during the extreme weather. If you are heading out to EaDo, here is what is available to help you beat the heat:

Hydration & Misting Stations: Positioned throughout the venue for quick cooling breaks.

Free Sunscreen: Available for free for anyone inside the festival grounds.

Air-Conditioned Sanctuaries: Houston Hall is currently one of the largest public areas open with free AC, making it the most popular spot on the grounds to escape the midday sun.

Community Support: Earlier in the week, the Houston Fire Department (HFD) even brought out a fire engine to spray down and cool off kids playing out on the fields.