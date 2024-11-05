Houston Election Day weather: Cloudy skies, occasional showers

After our expected round of heavy morning rain, the rest of today looks much better. Expect cloudy skies, occasional showers and temperatures stuck near 70 degrees.

Tonight should be pleasant with lows near 60, then bouncing back to the upper 70s on Wednesday. Late in the week, another front will move in that should bring some scattered showers or storms.

The late week front should keep the latest tropical system away from us. Rafael will likely become a hurricane as it passes by western Cuba over the next couple of days and will be a rare sight as a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, but it is very unlikely to have a significant effect on our area.

A cold front along with drier air and much harsher upper level winds should cause the system to get smaller and weaker by late this week and deflect it either to the northeast Gulf or possibly to our south, according to the Euro model.