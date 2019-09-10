Houston-area severe weather watches & warnings

article

A Tornado Warning that was issued for Central Montgomery County until 8:30 a.m. Friday has been cancelled. The National Weather Service says the storm that prompted the warning is no longer showing strong rotation. Wind gusts to 40 mph are still a possibility.

