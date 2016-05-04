Houston-area FOXRAD Weather forecast

Related Headlines Houston-area traffic closures

Southeast Texas is in for an early taste of fall that is going to last for several days. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Yes, you read that correctly 50s in our northern areas. The front that came through the Houston area will also block Katia in the southern Gulf of Mexico as well as Irma as it approaches Florida by the weekend. Jose is also a hurricane, but it's also not pointed toward the Gulf as it's expected to remain out in the Atlantic.