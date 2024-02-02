Happy Groundhog Day! The groundhog probably didn’t predict this: There is a good chance for heavy thunderstorms in Houston late Friday through early Saturday.

The main timeframe of concern is going to be from around 10 pm Friday through about 9 am Saturday.

There will be a chance for upwards of 2 to 4 inches of rain, along with some isolated, strong thunderstorms.

Galveston Mardi Gras may be affected, but it looks like rain should move out in time for the start of the parades at noon.

We’ll return to breezy and drier behind the storm system beginning late Saturday and continuing through Sunday and Monday.