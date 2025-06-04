Flash Flood Warning expires for west Harris County
HOUSTON - A Flash Flood Warning has expired for central Houston following Wednesday's heavy storms.
What we know:
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Warning for western Harris County. That included Downtown Houston and surrounding areas.
The warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
At about 4:30 p.m., the NWS doppler radar detected a rainfall rate of 1–3 inches within an hour.
The NWS is predicting an additional 1–2 inches of rain in the impacted areas.
Street flooding was reported near I-10 East and Jensen Drive.
Big picture view:
A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued from mid-afternoon to this evening. Storms are capable of dropping three inches of rain or more, making street flooding possible.
