Flash Flood Warning expires for west Harris County

The Brief A Flash Flood Warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday The Weather Service's radar predicts a rainfall rate of 1–3 inches in an hour. A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued for Wednesday afternoon and evening storms.



A Flash Flood Warning has expired for central Houston following Wednesday's heavy storms.

Houston Flash Flood Warning ends

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Warning for western Harris County. That included Downtown Houston and surrounding areas.

The warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At about 4:30 p.m., the NWS doppler radar detected a rainfall rate of 1–3 inches within an hour.

The NWS is predicting an additional 1–2 inches of rain in the impacted areas.

Street flooding was reported near I-10 East and Jensen Drive.

FOX 26 Storm Alert Day

Big picture view:

A FOX 26 Storm Alert has been issued from mid-afternoon to this evening. Storms are capable of dropping three inches of rain or more, making street flooding possible.

