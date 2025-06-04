Houston weather: FOX 26 Storm Alert for Wednesday afternoon, evening

The Brief Fox 26 Storm Alert this Afternoon and Evening Isolated Heavy Downpours, Otherwise Steamy Heat Wave and Saharan Dust on the Way



It's steamy Wednesday morning with highs in the low 90s, but there will be scattered afternoon and evening storms with a few heavy ones possible.

Conditions ripe for scattered heavy rain

Our heaviest pop-up afternoon storms tend to occur in the month of June. Days like today have the combination of very high moisture levels, a warm afternoon and a leftover boundary in place from overnight storms north of Houston.

As a result, we have a "Fox 26 Storm Alert" from mid-afternoon through this evening. There are no advisories from the National Weather Service as of this morning, but with storms capable of dropping 3"+ of rain, some street flooding is possible for the afternoon commute or shortly after.

Saharan dust, hotter weather on the way

We may have a few more storms on Thursday, but the overall trend will be toward a hot, hazy pattern with a smaller coverage of rain each day.

A plume of dust and warmer, drier air in the upper atmosphere is moving across the Caribbean and Gulf and should arrive here either Thursday or Friday. We'll notice a hazy tinge to the sky that will be most noticeable at sunrise and sunset. Also, high temps should rise into the mid or possibly upper 90s.

Tropics quiet, but heavy rain hits Southeast U.S. coast

An upper-level area of low pressure has been soaking Florida and there is still a slight 10% chance that a tropical low could form over the Atlantic east of Florida. If anything does form, it would have no effect on Texas.