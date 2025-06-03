Expand / Collapse search

2025 Atlantic hurricane season storm names, how to pronounce them

Published  June 3, 2025 11:54am CDT
Hurricanes
NOAA releases 2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

The hurricane season outlook from NOAA was just released, and they are calling for an above-average number of tropical storms this year and a near normal or above-normal number of hurricanes.

The Brief

    • The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.
    • The World Meteorological Organization manages the list of storm names.
    • If the list runs out, the storms will then be named from a supplemental list.

As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.

Here’s a look at the names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season names

  • Andrea (pronounced AN-dree uh)
  • Barry (pronounced BAIR-ree)
  • Chantal (pronounced shahn-TAHL)
  • Dexter (pronounced DEHK-ster)
  • Erin (pronounced AIR-rin)
  • Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN)
  • Gabrielle (pronounced ga-bree-ELL)
  • Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)
  • Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah)
  • Jerry (pronounced JEHR-ee)
  • Karen (pronounced KAIR-ren)
  • Lorenzo (pronounced loh-REN-zoh)
  • Melissa (pronounced meh-LIH-suh)
  • Nestor (pronounced NES-tor)
  • Olga (pronounced OAL-guh)
  • Pablo (pronounced PAHB-lo)
  • Rebekah (pronounced reh-BEH-kuh)
  • Sebastien (pronounced se-BAS-tee-en)
  • Tanya (pronounced TAHN-yuh)
  • Van (pronounced van)
  • Wendy (pronounced WEN-dee)

How are tropical cyclones named?

There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.

Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.

Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

What happens if the list runs out?

During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.

In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice. 

Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.

Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names

  • Adria (AHH-dree-ah)
  • Braylen (BRAY-lin)
  • Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)
  • Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)
  • Emery (EHM-er-ee)
  • Foster (FAHS-ter)
  • Gemma (HEM-mah)
  • Heath (HEETH)
  • Isla (EES-lah)
  • Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)
  • Kenzie (KEHN-zee)
  • Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)
  • Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)
  • Nolan (NOH-lin)
  • Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)
  • Pax (PAKS)
  • Ronin (ROH-nin)
  • Sophie (SOH-fee)
  • Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)
  • Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)
  • Will (WIL)

The Source: The information in this article comes from the National Hurricane Center and the World Meteorological Organization.

