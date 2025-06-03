2025 Atlantic hurricane season storm names, how to pronounce them
As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.
Here’s a look at the names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.
2025 Atlantic hurricane season names
- Andrea (pronounced AN-dree uh)
- Barry (pronounced BAIR-ree)
- Chantal (pronounced shahn-TAHL)
- Dexter (pronounced DEHK-ster)
- Erin (pronounced AIR-rin)
- Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN)
- Gabrielle (pronounced ga-bree-ELL)
- Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)
- Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah)
- Jerry (pronounced JEHR-ee)
- Karen (pronounced KAIR-ren)
- Lorenzo (pronounced loh-REN-zoh)
- Melissa (pronounced meh-LIH-suh)
- Nestor (pronounced NES-tor)
- Olga (pronounced OAL-guh)
- Pablo (pronounced PAHB-lo)
- Rebekah (pronounced reh-BEH-kuh)
- Sebastien (pronounced se-BAS-tee-en)
- Tanya (pronounced TAHN-yuh)
- Van (pronounced van)
- Wendy (pronounced WEN-dee)
How are tropical cyclones named?
There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.
Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.
Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)
What happens if the list runs out?
During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.
In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice.
Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.
Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names
- Adria (AHH-dree-ah)
- Braylen (BRAY-lin)
- Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)
- Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)
- Emery (EHM-er-ee)
- Foster (FAHS-ter)
- Gemma (HEM-mah)
- Heath (HEETH)
- Isla (EES-lah)
- Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)
- Kenzie (KEHN-zee)
- Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)
- Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)
- Nolan (NOH-lin)
- Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)
- Pax (PAKS)
- Ronin (ROH-nin)
- Sophie (SOH-fee)
- Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)
- Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)
- Will (WIL)
The Source: The information in this article comes from the National Hurricane Center and the World Meteorological Organization.