The Brief The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30. The World Meteorological Organization manages the list of storm names. If the list runs out, the storms will then be named from a supplemental list.



As tropical storms and hurricanes form, they are given names from a list that is managed by the World Meteorological Organization.

Here’s a look at the names for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

2025 Atlantic hurricane season names

Andrea (pronounced AN-dree uh)

Barry (pronounced BAIR-ree)

Chantal (pronounced shahn-TAHL)

Dexter (pronounced DEHK-ster)

Erin (pronounced AIR-rin)

Fernand (pronounced fair-NAHN)

Gabrielle (pronounced ga-bree-ELL)

Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)

Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah)

Jerry (pronounced JEHR-ee)

Karen (pronounced KAIR-ren)

Lorenzo (pronounced loh-REN-zoh)

Melissa (pronounced meh-LIH-suh)

Nestor (pronounced NES-tor)

Olga (pronounced OAL-guh)

Pablo (pronounced PAHB-lo)

Rebekah (pronounced reh-BEH-kuh)

Sebastien (pronounced se-BAS-tee-en)

Tanya (pronounced TAHN-yuh)

Van (pronounced van)

Wendy (pronounced WEN-dee)

How are tropical cyclones named?

There are six lists of names – one per year – that are recycled every six years. They are managed by the World Meteorological Organization, which determines when a storm name needs to be retired and replaced because of its deadly or costly impact.

Once a tropical depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it receives a name from the list for that year. Names are assigned alphabetically.

Image of Hurricane Milton from NOAA's GOES-16 satellite on Oct. 8, 2024. (Photo: NOAA)

What happens if the list runs out?

During a particularly active hurricane season, the list of storm names could run out.

In the past, storms would then be named after the Greek alphabet – for example, Hurricane Alpha. But in 2021, the World Meteorological Organization announced the discontinuation of that practice.

Now, there is a supplemental list of names that will be assigned to storms once the main list is exhausted.

Supplemental list of Atlantic hurricane names

Adria (AHH-dree-ah)

Braylen (BRAY-lin)

Caridad (kah-ree-DAD)

Deshawn (deh-SHAWN)

Emery (EHM-er-ee)

Foster (FAHS-ter)

Gemma (HEM-mah)

Heath (HEETH)

Isla (EES-lah)

Jacobus (juh-KO-buss)

Kenzie (KEHN-zee)

Lucio (loo-SEE-oh)

Makayla (mah-KAY-luh)

Nolan (NOH-lin)

Orlanda (ohr-LAN-dah)

Pax (PAKS)

Ronin (ROH-nin)

Sophie (SOH-fee)

Tayshaun (tay-SHAWN)

Viviana (vi-VEAH-nah)

Will (WIL)