Recycling in Houston - what to know and where to go
Houston - Recycling is required across 25 states, but not in Texas,
So it's up to you. If you have a home within Houston city limits, you probably already have your trusty green recycle bin.
If not, it's easy to get one.
Just call 3-1-1.
They'll verify your address and then have a bin dropped off to you.
If you live in an apartment, with no bins or you live outside of Houston city limits, you can recycle by taking items to nearby drop-off areas offered in your town or city. Houston has several sites open to the public with no residential requirements.
Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Centers - Residents Only
North - 9003 N Main 77022
Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer 77041
Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick 77028
Southeast - 2240 Central Street 77017
South - 5100 Sunbeam 77033
Southwest - 10785 SW Freeway 77074
Neighborhood Recycling Drop-Off Locations - Open to all
Westpark Center - 5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77057
Clear Lake/Ellington Airport - Highway 3 @ Brantly Ave., Houston, TX 77034
Kingwood - 3210 West Lake Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77339
Reuse Warehouse - 9003 N. Main, Houston, TX 77022
Additional City of Houston Recycling Information
Houston also accepts recyclables at the curbside. Here's a copy of the pick-up calendar.
ELECTRONIC WASTE RECYCLING