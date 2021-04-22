Recycling in Houston - what to know and where to go

Recycling is required across 25 states, but not in Texas,

So it's up to you. If you have a home within Houston city limits, you probably already have your trusty green recycle bin.

If not, it's easy to get one.

Just call 3-1-1.

They'll verify your address and then have a bin dropped off to you.

If you live in an apartment, with no bins or you live outside of Houston city limits, you can recycle by taking items to nearby drop-off areas offered in your town or city. Houston has several sites open to the public with no residential requirements.

Neighborhood Depository/Recycling Centers - Residents Only

North - 9003 N Main 77022

Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer 77041

Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick 77028

Southeast - 2240 Central Street 77017

South - 5100 Sunbeam 77033

Southwest - 10785 SW Freeway 77074

Neighborhood Recycling Drop-Off Locations - Open to all

Westpark Center - 5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77057

Clear Lake/Ellington Airport - Highway 3 @ Brantly Ave., Houston, TX 77034

Kingwood - 3210 West Lake Houston Parkway, Houston, TX 77339

Reuse Warehouse - 9003 N. Main, Houston, TX 77022

Additional City of Houston Recycling Information

Houston also accepts recyclables at the curbside. Here's a copy of the pick-up calendar.

ELECTRONIC WASTE RECYCLING

More info on Electronic Waste Recycling