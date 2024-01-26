Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:40 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:40 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:48 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:32 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:26 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:13 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:12 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:24 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:30 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:41 PM CST until WED 12:46 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:08 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Top 3 Takeaways: Driving while Black, addressing poverty in schools, UH preserves Houston hip-hop

By
Published 
The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Friday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Rashi Vats sat down with Defender Network Managing Editor ReShonda Tate to talk briefly about the partnership and its value to the community.

Each week, we will share some of the stories the Defender team is spending time digging into and break them down into the top 3 takeaways.

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine: