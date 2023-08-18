Expand / Collapse search
Ecological and racial injustice, back to school for HISD, Black women in legal system

By
Published 
The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways
FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

On Friday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Rashi Vats sat down with the Defender Network’s Associate Editor, Aswad Walker, to talk briefly about the partnership and its value to the community.

Each week we will share some of the stories the Defender team is spending time digging into and break them down into the top 3 takeaways.

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine: 