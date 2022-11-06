Austin's own Gary Clark Jr. to face off against Houston's Paul Wall in Red Bull SoundClash
Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will be paying the city of Houston a visit to compete against rap legend Paul Wall in a true southern showdown at 713 Music Hall.
Kam Franklin to host Red Bull SoundClash in Houston featuring Paul Wall and Gary Clark Jr.
Singer/songwriter, activist, poet, and Houston-native Kam Franklin will be hosting this year's competition at 713 Music Hall featuring two musical greats from Texas. This will be her second appearance after she performed at the first event held in Fall 2021.