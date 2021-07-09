One Tank Trip: Beaumont's museums and nature
FOX 26 reporter Chelsea Edwards takes you back in time with a visit to Beaumont's Lamar University for the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum. She also takes us into nature at the city's Cattail Marsh Scenic Wetlands & Boardwalk.
One tank trip to Bellville!
Chelsea Edwards takes a One Tank Trip to Bellville where she explores Newman’s castle, meets a king, and witnesses a palace takeover! She also finds a spot on the Texas Independence Wine Trail that’s worth a detour!
One Tank Trip: La Grange farms, honey wine & quilt museum
Chelsea Edwards takes a one-tank trip to La Grange Texas where are you can frolic with farm animals while sipping honey wine at blissful folly farm and take in eye-catching arts at the Texas quilt museum.
One Tank Trip: Local eats in La Grange
Chelsea Edwards continues her one tank trip to La Grange, Texas, and gets the scoop on what locals like to eat. During a visit, you can hike to breathtaking views and enjoy the town’s history preserved in nature and architecture.