One Tank Trip: Beaumont's museums and nature
FOX 26 reporter Chelsea Edwards takes you back in time with a visit to Beaumont's Lamar University for the Spindletop-Gladys City Boomtown Museum. She also takes us into nature at the city's Cattail Marsh Scenic Wetlands & Boardwalk.

One tank trip to Bellville!
Chelsea Edwards takes a One Tank Trip to Bellville where she explores Newman’s castle, meets a king, and witnesses a palace takeover! She also finds a spot on the Texas Independence Wine Trail that’s worth a detour!

One Tank Trip: Local eats in La Grange
Chelsea Edwards continues her one tank trip to La Grange, Texas, and gets the scoop on what locals like to eat. During a visit, you can hike to breathtaking views and enjoy the town’s history preserved in nature and architecture.