'We stink!': J.J. Watt fired up in post-game rant, feels sorry for Texans' fans

J.J. Watt wore his heart on his sleeve in the post-game press conference following the Texans' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 27.

It's the Texans' fourth straight loss and their eleventh of the season. The team is now 4-11, in what's been a dismal year.

When asked how the team can improve moving forward Watt let out some frustration, sending some subliminal shots at guys in the locker room.

"We're professional athletes getting paid a whole lot of money. If you can't come in and put in work in the building go out to the practice field and work hard - Do your lifts and do what you're supposed to do then you should not be here," Watt said staring down the camera.

"That's who I feel the most bad for is the fans," Watt said in closing.

The Texans have a chance to end the season on a high-note at NRG Stadium, next Sunday, Jan. 3 against the Tennesee Titans.