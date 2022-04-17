The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1

article

SEATTLE (AP) - Justin Verlander pitched three-hit ball over eight innings for his first win since July 2020 and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0.

Martín Maldonado provided the offense with a two-run homer for his first hit of the season. A day after watching Seattle roll up 11 runs against Houston pitching, Verlander looked to be back in the form that earned him the 2019 AL Cy Young award.

Verlander earned his first victory since beating Seattle on July 24, 2020 on the opening day of the shortened 2020 season, before undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .80 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mariners: Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38 ERA, .94 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 with a .688 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Houston went 95-67 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Astros slugged .444 as a team last season with 3.3 extra-base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sergio Romo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

Astros: Ryan Pressly: 10-Day IL (knee), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (health and safety protocols), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Jones: 10-Day IL (back)



