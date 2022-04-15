How to score deals on tickets, snacks for Houston Astros games

Is your family saying "take me out to the ballgame?" There are ways to enjoy home games that won't throw your budget a curveball.

The Houston Astros home opener is Monday. However, before you buy those "peanuts and cracker jacks," Minute Maid Park will let you bring a gallon size zip lock bag filled with snacks, and up to a liter size, sealed bottled water per person into the park. Now let's pick your seats.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO HOUSTON ASTROS

SeatGeek's Deal Score feature lets you pick the best seats for what you want to spend, showing you green ratings for good deals, and red ratings for overpriced seats. The site also features technology to show you the view from the seat.

"What we really do, at the end of the day, is we connect people who have tickets with people who want tickets," said Chris Leyden with SeatGeek.com. "Instead of sitting in the upper level, you’ll sit in the lower level. Or instead of the outfield, you’ll sit in the infield."

BLAST FROM PAST: Dancing security guard from Houston Astros game looks back on viral video

Here's another tip. Baseball is one time you want to wait until the last minute, then "steal" some tickets.

"For baseball, we’ll often see them dropping leading up to the event," said Leyden.

For more savings, choose to attend home games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when the opponent is a lower-ranked team.

On the Astros site, you can also, take advantage of value days, like Double Play Tuesdays, Dollar Dog Night, and Family Sundays, when you can choose a Family Pack of four tickets, hot dogs, and sodas. Or check out the Coca-Cola Ballpark Bundle on select dates, for a ticket, a hot dog, a soda, and popcorn for $21.

RELATED: Houston bat maker swings for success, supplying major league players

You'll find discounts for college students on Student Beans, plus discounts on appreciation nights for the military and frontline workers.

Follow the Astros on Facebook and Instagram for ticket giveaways and flash sales.

To park less cash on parking, take the light rail and walk a few blocks, get a free shuttle from Ninfa's, share a shuttle through Rally, take an Uber or a Lyft, or carpool.

There are street parking options, meters are free after 6 p.m.

Or you can save money by reserving parking in advance through SpotHero or SeatGeek.

"It’s best to do your research ahead of time. Because often you’re going to pay more when you get to the game," said Leyden.

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

Here are more sites where you can score deals on tickets: