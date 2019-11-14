Texas to host Big 12 Soccer Championships in Round Rock

article

The Big 12 Conference has selected Round Rock to serve as the host site for the Big 12 Soccer Championships. The Championships will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in a multi-year agreement that will run from 2020-22.

The last time Texas hosted the Big 12 Soccer Championships was in 2012 in San Antonio.

The Championships will feature the top soccer players in the NCAA Division I intercollegiate athletics conference facing off in an eight-team, single-elimination bracket — with the winner moving forward to the NCAA Soccer Championships, according to Big 12.

“Round Rock has a history of supporting soccer and the Big 12 is looking forward to that engagement as we continue to elevate this event,” said Dayna Scherf, Big 12 Executive Associate Commissioner for Championships. “Additionally, the staff and management of the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex are experienced in hosting a variety of events and have demonstrated a commitment to using that expertise to provide a championship experience that our teams and fans will enjoy.”

The tentative tournament dates are Nov. 1, 6, 8, 2020; Oct. 31, Nov. 5, 7, 2021; and Oct. 30, Nov. 4, 6, 2022.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can click here for more information and to sign up on the ticket waitlist.