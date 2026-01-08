Anti-ICE protests planned in Houston following fatal Minneapolis shooting

The Brief An ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The shooting has led to protests nationwide and mixed reactions from lawmakers. FOX 26 is learning of related protests and events planned in Houston.



Anti-ICE protests are set to happen in the Houston area following the fatal ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis ICE-involved shooting

The backstory:

An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

According to a FOX 9 report, a woman got into a vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

The shooting led to national anti-ICE protests and calls from local leaders for ICE agents to leave Minneapolis.

Federal officials are siding with ICE, saying the shooting was self-defense. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the incident leading up to the shooting was "an act of domestic terrorism."

Featured article

Houston-area events

What we know:

As of this report, FOX 26 has learned of two Houston-area anti-ICE protests in response to the Minneapolis shooting:

Thurs. Jan 8 at 6 p.m. - Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road Fri. Jan 9 at 9 p.m.- Dunlavy Park

State Rep. Chrstina Morales is also leading a Community Vigil for Humanity Thursday at 6 p.m. The vigil will be held at the TBH Center on South Jensen Drive.

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to learn about other related events.