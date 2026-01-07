Boy, 15, accused of shooting 18-wheeler driver along Beltway 8 in NE Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting an 18-wheeler driver along Beltway 8 in northeast Harris County on Wednesday morning.
18-wheeler driver shot
What we know:
Deputies were called to the East Sam Houston Parkway North near Garrett Road about a shooting on the roadway shortly after 5 a.m.
They found a 36-year-old man, the driver of an 18-wheeler, with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. He was last said to be in critical but stable condition.
Teen accused in shooting
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a 15-year-old boy is being charged with aggravated assault.
What they're saying:
According to the sheriff, the teen was in a car with his 23-year-old sister, who was driving.
Authorities say the siblings claimed the truck driver clipped their side mirror with the trailer, and they were trying to get him to stop.
According to the sheriff’s office, the people in the car can be seen on video trying to flag down the truck driver.
The sheriff says the 15-year-old then sat on the passenger side window ledge and fired over the top of the car, striking the truck driver.
The teen and his sister were detained after the shooting.
What we don't know:
No one involved in the incident has been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.