Texas high school football playoff bidistrict round begins this week

The playoffs begin this week for the 2022-23 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the bidistrict round have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, and Class 1A.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Pebble Hills (9-1) vs. Odessa Permian (9-1), 5 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Socorro ISD Student Activity Center

North Crowley (10-0) vs. Keller Timber Creek (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Prosper (9-1) vs. Plano (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Prosper’s Children’s Health Stadium

Richardson Lake Highlands (8-2) vs. South Grand Prairie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Prairie’s Gopher-Warrior Bowl

Midland Legacy (6-4) vs. El Paso Franklin (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Keller (8-2) vs. Euless Trinity (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Keller’s Keller ISD Stadium

Lewisville (9-1) vs Allen (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lewisville’s Max Goldsmith Stadium

Arlington Martin (9-1) vs. Richardson Berkner (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Wylie (7-3) vs. Mesquite Horn (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium

Duncanville (9-0) vs. Bryan (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Duncanville’s Panther Stadium

The Woodlands (8-2) vs Aldine Nimitz (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Klein Cain (9-1) vs Cypress Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Klein’s Klein Memorial Stadium

Rockwall (9-1) vs. Sachse (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium

Temple (7-3) vs. Waxahachie (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple’s Wildcat Stadium

Spring Westfield (9-1) vs. Conroe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Bridgeland (6-4) vs. Klein Collins (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Cy-Fair FCU Stadium

Region III

Cy-Fair (9-1) vs. Houston Westside (4-6) 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Katy Cinco Ranch (7-3) vs Richmond George Ranch (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Rhodes Stadium

Galena Park North Shore (10-0) vs. Pasadena Dobie (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Pearland (6-4) vs. Dickinson (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pearland’s The Rig

Houston Lamar (8-2) vs. Jersey Village (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-2) vs. Katy Tompkins (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sugar Land’s Mercer Stadium

Deer Park (9-1) vs. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium

Clear Springs (7-3) vs. Alief Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Challenger-Columbia Stadium

Region IV

Round Rock (9-1) vs. Lake Travis (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Round Rock’s Dragon Stadium

Cibolo Steele (10-0) vs. San Antonio Johnson (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Schertz’s Lehnhoff Stadium

San Antonio Brennan (9-1) vs. Laredo Alexander (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Gustafson Stadium

Edinburg North (8-2) vs. Los Fresnos (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Austin Westlake (10-0) vs. Round Rock Cedar Ridge (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Austin’s Chaparral Stadium

San Antonio Reagan (8-2) vs. New Braunfels (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Comalander Stadium

Laredo United (5-5) vs. San Antonio Taft (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Laredo’s Bill Johnson Student Activity Center

San Benito (9-1) vs. La Joya (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Benito’s Morrow Stadium

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

Region I

El Paso Eastwood (8-2) vs San Angelo Central (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Trooper Stadium

Saginaw Boswell (8-2) vs Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Saginaw’s Pioneer Stadium

Denton Guyer (10-0) vs. Flower Mound Marcus (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Highland Park (10-0) vs Arlington Bowie (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium

Wolfforth Frenship (8-2) vs El Paso Eastlake (6-4), 5:30 p.m. Friday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Southlake Carroll (10-0) vs Crowley (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Southlake’s Dragon Stadium

Coppell (9-1) vs. McKinney (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Coppell’s Echols Field

Arlington (6-4) vs Dallas Jesuit (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Region II

Wylie East (9-1) vs. Rockwall-Heath (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Wylie’s Wylie ISD Stadium

DeSoto (8-2) vs. Pflugerville Weiss (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at DeSoto’s Eagle Stadium

New Caney (10-0) vs Aldine Eisenhower (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Tomball (6-4) vs Cypress Woods (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Royse City (6-4) vs. Garland Naaman Forest (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Killeen Harker Heights (9-1) vs. Mansfield (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Killeen’s Buckley Stadium

Spring DeKaney (7-3) vs Conroe Oak Ridge (7-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium

Cypress Falls (7-3) vs Tomball Memorial (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Cypress’ Pridgeon Stadium

Region III

Houston Memorial (7-3) vs. Houston Westbury (4-6), 11 a.m. Saturday at Houston’s Tully Stadium

Katy (10-0) vs. Fort Bend Clements (5-5), 6 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Humble Summer Creek (6-4) vs. South Houston (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Humble’s Turner Stadium

Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0) vs. Clute Brazoswood (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Houston Heights (7-3) vs. Houston Stratford (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Fort Bend Hightower (8-2) vs. Katy Morton Ranch (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Channelview (8-2) vs. Houston C.E. King (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview’s Maddry Stadium

Clear Falls (8-2) vs. Pearland Dawson (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at League City’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

Region IV

Austin Vandegrift (9-1) vs. Austin Bowie (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Monroe Stadium

Converse Judson (4-6) vs. San Antonio Churchill (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

San Antonio Harlan (8-2) vs. Del Rio (2-8), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Edinburg (5-5) vs. Weslaco (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Edinburg’s Flores Stadium

Dripping Springs (9-1) vs. Manor (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dripping Springs’ Tiger Stadium

San Antonio Brandeis (8-2) vs. San Marcos (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

Eagle Pass (9-1) vs. San Antonio Warren (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Eagle Pass’ Foster Veterans Memorial Stadium

Harlingen (10-0) vs. PSJA (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Conquest Stadium

Red Oak (8-2) vs. Denton Ryan (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak’s Goodloe Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Aledo (8-2) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (8-2) vs. El Paso Bel Air (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Midlothian (10-0) vs. Justin Northwest (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium (if Midlothian wins)

El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso’s Matador Stadium

Region II

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield’s Newsom Stadium

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu’s Eagle Stadium

Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. Dallas White (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster’s Humphrey Tiger Stadium

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Kuykendall Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur’s Memorial Stadium

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex

Region III

Galveston Ball (10-0) vs. Magnolia West (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin’s Memorial Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Georgetown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium

Angleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Angleton’s Wildcat Stadium

College Station (8-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Cougar Field

College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs. Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Fulshear (9-1) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Cedar Park (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch’s Ranger Stadium

Houston Waltrip (8-2) vs. Manvel (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston’s Delmar Stadium

Region IV

San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria East (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southside ISD Stadium

Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Harlingen’s Boggus Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen’s Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pharr’s PSJA Stadium

Corpus Christi Miller (9-1) vs. San Antonio Southwest Legacy (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen Rowe (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownsville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs. Victoria West (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Southwest Dragon Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Canutillo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (3-7), 5 p.m. Thursday at Canutillo’s Lowenberg Stadium

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Farrington Field

Abilene Wylie (7-3) vs. El Paso (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene’s Sandifer Stadium

Frisco Emerson (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Argyle (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle’s Eagle Stadium

Wichita Falls Rider (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Grapevine (9-1) vs. Lake Dallas (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine’s Mustang-Panther Stadium

El Paso Andress (5-5) vs. Abilene Cooper (5-5), 5 p.m. Thursday at El Paso’s Sepkowitz Stadium

Region II

Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas’ Kincaide Stadium

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas’ Leopard Stadium

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa’s Cardinal Field

Dallas Wilson (5-5) vs. Ennis (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas’ Forrester Field

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana’s Tiger Stadium

Everman (8-2) vs. Seagoville (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Everman’s Marr Stadium

Region III

Fort Bend Marshall (9-1) vs. Huntsville (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston’s Crump Stadium

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Waco University (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s House Park Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Texas City (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery’s Montgomery ISD Stadium

Leander Rouse (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium

Belton (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton’s Tiger Field

Brenham (6-4) vs. Dayton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham’s Cub Stadium

Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Elgin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin’s Nelson Field

Port Neches-Groves (8-2) vs. Montgomery (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Neches’ Indian Stadium

Region IV

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill’s Panther Stadium

Mission Sharyland Pioneer (7-3) vs. Mercedes (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

Alamo Heights (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights’ Orem Stadium

Gregory-Portland (7-3) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. Roma (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Hornet Stadium

San Antonio Burbank (7-3) vs. Lockhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Mission Sharyland (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission’s Thompson Stadium

San Antonio Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse’s Rutledge Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

El Paso Riverside (9-1) vs. Big Spring (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Stockton’s Panther Stadium

Wichita Falls (6-4) vs. Dumas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Brownwood (8-2) vs. El Paso Irvin (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium

Canyon (9-1) vs. Burkburnett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Childress’ Fair Park Stadium

Canyon Randall (7-3) vs. Springtown (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Snyder’s Tiger Stadium

Lubbock Estacado (6-4) vs. El Paso Bowie (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Astound Broadband Stadium

Decatur (7-3) vs. Pampa (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Vernon’s Lion Stadium

El Paso Austin (5-5) vs. Andrews (6-4), 6 p.m. Thursday at Alpine’s Jackson Field

Region II

China Spring (9-1) vs. Fort Worth Western Hills (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at China Spring’s Cougar Stadium

Kaufman (7-3) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium

Lake Worth (8-2) vs. Alvarado (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Apogee Stadium

Dallas Carter (8-2) vs. Sulphur Springs (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forney’s Citybank Stadium

Celina (9-1) vs. Nevada Community (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Wildcat-Ram Stadium

Kennedale (7-3) vs. Waco La Vega (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua’s Owl Stadium

Anna (10-0) vs. Frisco Panther Creek (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Stephenville (8-2) vs. Fort Worth Dunbar (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Region III

Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2) vs. Livingston (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Bay City (7-3) vs. Houston Yates (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Barnett Stadium

Lumberton (9-1) vs. Palestine (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium

Houston Furr (8-2) vs. Stafford (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston’s Barnett Stadium

Houston Washington (10-0) vs. Brazosport (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Freeport’s Hopper Field

Vidor (6-4) vs. Lindale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

El Campo (8-2) vs. Houston Worthing (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Kilgore (7-3) vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Lufkin’s Martin Stadium

Region IV

Canyon Lake (6-3) vs. Uvalde (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Edgewood ISD Veterans Memorial Stadium

Alice (8-2) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Portland’s Akins Wildcat Stadium

Boerne (10-0) vs. Taylor (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marble Falls’ Mustang Stadium

Pleasanton (5-5) vs. Tuloso-Midway (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Freer’s Buckaroo Stadium

La Vernia (8-2) vs. La Feria (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Danaher Stadium

Somerset (8-2) vs. Lampasas (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0) vs. Beeville Jones (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Davenport (9-1) vs. Fredericksburg (5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Monahans (7-3) vs. Levelland (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Andrews’ Mustang Bowl

Ferris (4-6) vs. Snyder (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. Cisco’s Chelsey Stadium

Seminole (9-1) vs. Clint Mountain View (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday in Artesia, NM’s Bulldog Bowl

Midland Greenwood (5-5) vs. Godley (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Wildcat Stadium

Wichita Falls Hirschi (7-2) vs. Hillsboro (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Coppell’s Echols Field

Canyon West Plains (6-4) vs. Pecos (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Seminole’s Wigwam Stadium

Glen Rose (9-1) vs. Graham (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium

Fort Stockton (9-1) vs. Perryton (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Region II

Aubrey (8-2) vs. Dallas Lincoln (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium

Center (7-3) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium

Caddo Mills (10-0) vs. Sanger, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richardson’s Eagle-Mustang Stadium

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2) vs. Van (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Gilmer (9-0) vs. Rusk (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium

Sunnyvale (6-4) vs. Gainesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrollton’s Standridge Stadium

Carthage (10-0) vs. Pittsburg (2-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Van Alstyne (6-4) vs. Quinlan Ford (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium

Region III

Silsbee (10-0) vs. West Columbia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Porte’s Bulldog Stadium

Smithville (4-6) vs. Gatesville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

Bellville (10-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Splendora’s Wildcat Stadium

Madisonville (6-4) vs. La Grange (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at College Station’s Cougar Field

Waco Connally (8-2) vs. Giddings (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bryan’s Green Stadium

Brookshire Royal (9-1) vs. Hamshire-Fannett (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Cuero (9-1) vs. Salado (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

Jasper (7-3) vs. Sealy (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

Region IV

Wimberley (10-0) vs. San Antonio YMLA (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

Raymondville (4-5) vs. Orange Grove (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hebbronville’s Gruy Stadium

Devine (9-1) vs. Jarrell (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fischer’s Hawk Stadium

Ingleside (8-2) vs. Port Isabel (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium

Sinton (7-3) vs. Rio Grande City Grulla (1-8), 7 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium

Bandera (8-2) vs. Lago Vista (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Warrior Coliseum

Bishop (5-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop’s Gorny Stadium

Geronimo Navarro (6-4) vs. Pearsall (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Region I

Denver City (6-4) vs. Dalhart (4-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Lubbock’s Lowery Field

Whitesboro (8-1) vs. Vernon (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wichita Falls’ Memorial Stadium

Shallowater (9-1) vs. Lamesa (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Breckenridge (8-2) vs. Paradise (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Ponder’s Ponder Field

Tuscola Jim Ned (7-3) vs. Pilot Point (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin’s Cervetto Stadium

Bushland (9-1) vs. Kermit (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wolfforth’s Peoples Bank Stadium

Brock (6-4) vs. Iowa Park (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Graham’s Newton Field

Brownfield (8-2) vs. Muleshoe (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Region II

Pottsboro (9-1) vs. Gladewater (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Paris’ Wildcat Stadium

Teague (6-4) vs. Whitney (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s Panther Stadium

Jefferson (8-2) vs. Mineola (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Grandview (8-2) vs. Fairfield (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson’s Rocket Field

West (9-1) vs. Mexia (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium

Tatum (6-4) vs. Mount Vernon (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field

Malakoff (9-1) vs. Dallas Madison (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium

Winnsboro (9-1) vs. Atlanta (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Pirate Stadium

Region III

Diboll (7-3) vs. Buna (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Columbus (9-1) vs. Lorena (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Orangefield (8-2) vs. Shepherd (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium

Cameron Yoe (7-3) vs. Yoakum (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Franklin (10-0) vs. Hallettsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Anahuac (8-2) vs. Palestine Westwood (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Willis’ Yates Stadium

Hitchcock (9-1) vs. Little River-Academy (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waller’s Waller ISD Stadium

Woodville (8-2) vs. East Chambers (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lumberton’s Raider Stadium

Region IV

Llano (10-0) vs. Cotulla (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hondo’s Barry Field

Rio Hondo (5-5) vs. Goliad (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Diego’s Vaqueros Stadium

Jourdanton (9-1) vs. Luling (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jourdanton’s Indian Stadium

Vanderbilt Industrial (8-2) vs. Falfurrias (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Edna (9-1) vs. Lyford (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Alice’s Memorial Stadium

Hondo (5-5) vs. Universal City Randolph (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marion’s Veterans Stadium

San Diego (8-2) vs. London (4-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Blanco (6-4) vs. Poteet (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Region I

Crane (7-3) vs. San Angelo TLC (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Lamesa’s Tornado Stadium

Idalou (7-3) vs. Friona (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Levelland’s Lobo Stadium

Wall (9-1) Def. Tornillo (0-9), Forfeit

Childress (6-4) vs. Coahoma (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Floydada’s Tyer Stadium

Canadian (8-2) vs. Lubbock Roosevelt (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Early (6-4) vs. Odessa Compass (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Abernathy (8-2) vs. Spearman (3-7), 4 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Alpine (4-6) vs. Brady (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ozona’s Lion Stadium

Region II

Comanche (9-1) vs. Henrietta (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Bells (8-2) vs. Blooming Grove (7-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

Holliday (10-0) vs. Merkel (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Graham’s Newton Field

Scurry-Rosser (7-2) vs. Blue Ridge (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Plano’s Clark Stadium

Palmer (9-0) vs. Howe (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium

Callisburg (6-4) vs. Millsap (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at North Richland Hills’ Birdville FAAC

Gunter (9-0) Def. Cedar Hill TLC (3-6), Forfeit

Jacksboro (7-3) vs. Wichita Falls City View (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Region III

West Rusk (8-2) vs. Omaha Pewitt (2-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Hemphill (9-1) vs. Waskom (5-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Timpson’s Eakin Stadium

Hooks (8-2) vs. Troup (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium

Gilmer Harmony (5-5) vs. New Waverly (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field

Daingerfield (8-2) vs. Anderson-Shiro (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

De Kalb (8-2) vs. Edgewood (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium

Newton (9-1) vs. Hughes Springs (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Center’s Roughrider Stadium

Grand Saline (7-3) vs. New Boston (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Pleasant’s Parker Field

Region IV

Lexington (10-0) vs. Wallis Brazos (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Hebbronville (5-5) vs. Natalia (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

Tidehaven (8-2) vs. Clifton (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Nixon-Smiley (6-4) vs. Santa Rosa (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ingleside’s Mustang Stadium

Poth (9-1) vs. George West (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Jounrdanton’s Indian Stadium

Boling (7-3) vs. Buffalo (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia’s Bulldog Stadium

Taft (8-2) vs. Comfort (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Rogers (7-3) vs. Van Vleck (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Navasota’s Rattler Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Region I

Stratford (10-0) vs. Sundown (3-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hereford’s Whiteface Stadium

Cisco (8-2) vs. Reagan County (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

New Deal (7-3) vs. Amarillo Highland Park (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dimmitt’s Bobcat Stadium

Forsan (8-2) vs. Stamford (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownwood’s Gordon Wood Stadium

Sonora (8-2) vs. Olney (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Olton (7-3) vs. Farwell (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Hawley (10-0) vs. Christoval (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Panhandle (8-2) vs. Floydada (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Region II

Tolar (10-0) vs. Whitewright (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Springtown’s Porcupine Stadium

Marlin (6-4) vs. Rio Vista (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at West’s Trojan Stadium

Tioga (8-2) vs. Hamilton (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Fort Worth’s Brewer Bear Stadium

Axtell (7-2) vs. Rosebud-Lott (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Robinson’s Rocket Field

Cayuga (9-1) vs. Riesel (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium

Nocona (8-2) vs. Bangs (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Crawford (10-0) vs. Kerens (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Panther Stadium

Coleman (8-2) vs. Alvord (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at River Oaks’ Barnes Memorial Stadium

Region III

Cooper (10-0) vs. Hawkins (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Winnsboro’s Red Raider Stadium

Corrigan-Camden (9-1) vs. Garrison (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Beckville (9-1) vs. Bogota Rivercrest (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium

Joaquin (7-2) vs. Jewett Leon (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Timpson (10-0) vs. Groveton (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Frankston (8-2) vs. Wolfe City (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Centerville (8-2) vs. Shelbyville (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium

Honey Grove (8-2) vs. Harleton (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium

Region IV

Flatonia (9-1) vs. Junction (2-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio’s Davenport Stadium

Freer (6-4) vs. Three Rivers (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Robstown’s Cotton Picker Stadium

Mason (8-2) vs. Hearne (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

Shiner (8-2) vs. Santa Maria (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Odem’s Owl Stadium

Refugio (9-1) vs. Ben Bolt (3-7), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mathis’ Pirate Stadium

Stockdale (8-2) vs. Holland (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

La Villa (7-3) vs. Ganado (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Taft’s Greyhound Stadium

Thorndale (8-2) vs. Johnson City (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Region I

Vega (6-4) vs. Memphis (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Seagraves (5-5) vs. Bovina (4-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Wellington (9-1) vs. Boys Ranch (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stinnett’s Comanche Field

Sudan (8-2) vs. Ropesville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Slaton’s Tiger Stadium

Ralls (8-2) vs. Plains (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Post’s Redman Memorial Stadium

Clarendon (7-3) vs. Gruver (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

New Home (9-1) vs. Hale Center (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Sunray (8-2) vs. Shamrock (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Region II

Wink (10-0) vs. Cross Plains (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium

Santo (9-1) vs. Seymour (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde’s Bulldog Stadium

Albany (8-2) vs. Eldorado (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Archer City (7-3) vs. Muenster (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Boyd’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Windthorst (6-4) vs. Celeste (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium

Miles (7-3) vs. Sterling City (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Wall’s Weishuhn Field

Collinsville (9-1) vs. Haskell (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Jacksboro’s Tiger Stadium

McCamey (8-2) vs. Roscoe (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Stanton’s Buffalo Stadium

Region III

Simms Bowie (7-2) vs Hico (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Kemp’s Yellow Jacket Stadium

Deweyville (7-3) vs. Tenaha (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs. Linden-Kildare (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium

Cushing (7-3) vs. Colmesneil (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Price Carlisle (9-1) vs. Evadale (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity’s Tiger Stadium

Wortham (8-2) vs. Clarksville (4-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Eustace’s Bulldog Stadium

Lovelady (9-0) vs. Overton (2-8), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Maud (8-2) vs. Dawson (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Arp’s Herrington Tiger Stadium

Region IV

Chilton (10-0) vs. Yorktown (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at La Grange’s Leopard Stadium

Woodsboro (4-5) vs. Brackettville (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Poteet’s Aggie Field

Burton (9-0) vs. Milano (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Caldwell’s Hornet Field

Rocksprings (5-3) vs. Agua Dulce (2-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium

Sabinal (10-0) vs. Pettus (3-7), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Natalia’s Mustang Stadium

Falls City (6-4) vs. Bremond (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Bruni (6-3) vs. D’Hanis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Carrizo Springs’ Carter Stadium

Granger (8-2) vs. Somerville (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Region I

Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs. Spur, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lockney

Knox City vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Region II

Whiteface vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Rankin vs. Ira, 7 p.m. Friday at Grady

Westbrook vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Borden County

Region III

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Friday at Peaster

Blum vs. Aquilla, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista

Abbott vs. Milford, 7 p.m. Thursday at Italy

Union Hill vs. Gorman, 6 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Region IV

Irion County vs. May, 7 p.m. Thursday at Robert Lee

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Medina vs. Chester, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Jonesboro vs. Menard, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blanket

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Region I

Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Balmorhea vs. Loop, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Garden City

Klondike vs. Sanderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Region II

Jayton vs. Paducah, 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin

Throckmorton vs. Gold-burg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olney

Newcastle vs. Rule, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Throckmorton

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin

Region III

Oakwood vs. Bynum, 8 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Oglesby vs. Iredell, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills

Bluff Dale vs. Calvert, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro

Morgan vs. Fannindel, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz

Region IV

Loraine vs. Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

Zephyr vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Goldthwaite

Cherokee vs. Blanket, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba

Rising Star vs. Blackwell, 7 p.m. Thursday at Trent

These lists are provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.