Texans stifle Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers 30-6 for franchise's 1st road playoff win

Houston Texans moving on after defeating Steelers, 30-6

C.J. Stroud turned it over three times but also threw a first-half touchdown pass to Christian Kirk, who had eight catches for 144 yards. Woody Marks had 112 yards rushing for Houston, which had been 0-6 on the road in the postseason before shutting down Rodgers and the Steelers (10-8).

Marks' 13-yard touchdown run with 3:43 to go sealed it, and Calen Bullock added Houston's second defensive score with a 50-yard pick-6 less than a minute later on Rodgers' final throw of the game - and possibly his 21-year career.

By the numbers:

Rodgers passed for just 146 yards as the Steelers were held to 175 yards of offense. The four-time MVP will wait until the offseason before deciding whether to return next fall.

While Rodgers' play down the stretch was one of the reasons the Steelers won the AFC North, he struggled in much the same way his predecessors Russell Wilson and Mason Rudolph did as Pittsburgh lost its seventh straight playoff game and dropped a Monday night home game for the first time since 1991.

His Hall of Fame career may have ended on a forced downfield throw that Bullock stepped in front of. Rodgers tried and failed to tackle Bullock on the way to the end zone.

The Steelers' defense, long the biggest problem during a playoff victory drought that is nearing a decade, forced Stroud into numerous mistakes and kept Pittsburgh in the game until late.

The result, however, was the same as it has been for the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin since they fell to New England in the 2016 AFC championship game, with a long walk to the locker room and a longer-than-hoped-for offseason to figure out what went wrong.

Houston's 10th straight win was hardly a thing of beauty, as a thrilling opening weekend of the playoffs ended with a rock fight between two clubs trying to shed some ignominious playoff history.

The Texans survived the way they have much of the season, by letting the league's best defense smother their opponent.

The Steelers failed to capitalize on the miscues from a jittery Stroud, who fumbled twice and threw a pick deep in Pittsburgh territory.

What's next:

