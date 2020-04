article

The Houston Texans have drafted a local kid with their first pick of the draft.

Ross Blacklock, a defensive tackle from Texas Christian University, is the 40th draft pick.

MORE HOUSTON TEXANS COVERAGE

Blacklock graduated from Elkins High School.

His father, Jimmy Blacklock, was a star basketball player for University of Texas, and then went on to both play for and coach the Harlem Globetrotters.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST IN SPORTS