Take it Back! Astros to host World Series Games 1, 2 vs. Washington Nationals starting Tuesday

The Astros will host the Washington Nationals in Games 1 and 2 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 22-23.

On Tuesday, Game 1 will begin at 7:07 p.m. CT as Astros RHP Gerrit Cole takes the mound vs. the Nationals. Wednesday’s Game 2 will begin at 7:08 p.m. CT with Astros RHP Zack Greinke on the bump vs. Nationals TBD.

Astros fans of all ages are invited to a Postseason Street Fest before each Astros postseason home game. The Postseason Street Fest takes place on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. on Crawford Street.

Fans can enjoy live music by Powell Brothers (Tuesday) and Aaron Copeland (Wednesday), photo opportunities, face painters, caricaturists, food trucks, inflatables, bar games, photo booths, poster-making stations and much more before the Astros take on the Nationals.

Fans can access the Astros Postseason Street Fest via the atrium, left field gate and center field gate. A game ticket is required for entry.

On Tuesday, a joint-service Color Guard will present the nation’s colors before Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and panelist on FOX’s The Masked Singer Nicole Scherzinger performs the National Anthem on Tuesday.

The Astros will welcome back two 2017 World Champion catchers, as Brian McCann will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Evan Gattis. In addition, Houston Texans player JJ Watt will kick things off and make the “Play Ball!” call.

Wednesday’s pregame will also feature several special guests.

Houston native and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Olympic Medalist World Champion Boxer, Houston Native Marlen Esparza will call “Play Ball!” to kick off Wednesday’s postseason matchup.

FOX will televise World Series Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.