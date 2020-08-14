No fans to be allowed at NRG Stadium for first Texans home game

article

The Houston Texans announced Friday that fans will not be allowed for their first home game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 20.

According to a release, with preseason games not being played in 2020, the Texans’ decision to host games without fans in September will allow the organization to focus on game operations while continuing to refine the safety and operational protocols required

to host fans at NRG Stadium.

“We have made the difficult decision to not host fans at NRG Stadium in the month of September as we are committed to protecting the health and safety of our fans during these challenging times,” said Texans President Jamey Rootes. “Our fans provide the best home field advantage in the NFL and we remain hopeful for their return to NRG Stadium once it is safe to do so.”

The Texans said that whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which remains at the highest threat level (Red).

The organization said they will continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials with the safety and wellbeing of our fans, players, coaches, staff, other personnel, and the Houston community as their highest priority.