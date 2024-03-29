Houston vs Duke: Cougars fall to Blue Devils in Sweet 16, 51-54

The University of Houston Cougars will not be advancing in the NCAA Tournament after being defeated by the Duke University Blue Devils in the Sweet 16.

After a tough round in Dallas, the Cougars lost 51-54 on Friday and missed out on the chance to move on to the Elite 8.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Duke Blue Devils and Houston Cougars look for a rebound during the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Andy Hancock/ Expand

For Friday's game, Houston's defense was too much for Duke early on with two possessions and two turnovers.

Point guard Jamal Shead walked off the court and had a severely sprained ankle. According to FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel, he had his ankle tightly taped.

Houston had a 16-10 lead when Shead left with the injury, which quickly changed when Duke began to lead at halftime.