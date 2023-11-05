Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Highlights, score

In a Sunday afternoon matchup at NRG Stadium, the Houston Texans have squared off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 12:00 p.m.

The Texans beat the Buccaneers 39-37! This is the Buccaneers' fourth consecutive loss.

1st Quarter: Texans -7 Buccaneers-10

J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.- Texans

C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete short right intended for .- Texans

C.Stroud pass short left complete to HOU 31. Catch made by D.Schultz at HOU 31. Gain of 9 yards. D.Schultz FUMBLES, forced by L.David. Fumble RECOVERED by TB-A.Winfield at HOU 42. - Bucs

R.White rushed up the middle to HOU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Cashman, D.Perryman at HOU 18. - Texans

K.Fairbairn extra point is good- Texans

B.Mayfield pass short middle complete to HOU 1. Catch made by C.Otton at HOU 1. Gain of 3 yards. C.Otton for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN- Texans

2nd Quarter: Texans -10 Buccaneers-17

B.Mayfield pass deep left complete to HOU 24. Catch made by M.Evans at HOU 24. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out-of-bounds by S.Nelson at HOU 24.- Texans

R.White rushed left guard to HOU 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Anderson at HOU 10- Texans

C.McLaughlin extra point is good - Texans

J.Camarda kicks 61 yards from TB 35 to the HOU 4. T.Dell returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Jarrett at HOU 25. - Texans

3rd Quarter: Texans -22 Buccaneers-23

J.Camarda kicks 67 yards from TB 35 to the HOU End Zone. T.Dell returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hayes at HOU 21. - Texans

C.Stroud pass deep left complete to HOU 48. Catch made by N.Brown at HOU 48. Gain of 75 yards. N.Brown for 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- BUCS

PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon-Shoyinka, Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense, 15 yards, accepted. No Play.- Texans

C.Stroud pass deep right complete to TB End Zone. Catch made by T.Dell at TB End Zone. Gain of 29 yards. T.Dell for 29 yards, TOUCHDOWN.- Texans

4th Quarter: Texans -39 Buccaneers-37