Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons: Highlights, score

The game between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons will be played on Sunday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Sunday's schedule includes 12 games, including a Texans-Falcons game (2-2).

First Quarter

12:39 p.m. - 1st Quarter Texans 3- Falcons 7

FOX 26 Sports Reporter Will Kunkel, tweeted during the beginning of the game that the Texans have scored first in both of their wins. If they’re going to win today it will have to be done via the comeback.

NFL said, "The Texans apply double-hit-stick tackle on Bijan Robinson short of first-down marker. Houston Texans linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman combine for a hit-stick tackle on Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson."

FOX Sports said: K. Fairbairn kicked a 43-yard during the 1st quarter. Houston scored 3 points in the first quarter - Texans

1:31 p.m.

Kunkel said: The Texans had a poor first half. Clearly, not in sync. Yet, they’re leading 9-6. Good teams win when playing poorly.

FOX Sports said: Falcons, D.Rider rushed for 7 yards. - Falcons

Second Quarter

1:51 p.m. - 2nd Quarter Texans 9 - Falcons 7

Kunkel said, "C.J. Stroud has 177 pass attempts without an interception. The most of any quarterback to start his career in NFL history.

FOX Sports said: 4th & 10th- K. Fairbairn kicked a 43-yard FG. - Texans

Third Quarter

2:36 pm - 3rd Quarter Texans 12 - Falcons 7

Kunkel said: The Texans 2nd level defense has been oddly light all day. Don’t understand it.

F said: Texans score C. Stroud passed to D. Schultz for 18-yards

Fourth Quarter

3:02 p.m. - 4th Quarter Texans 19 - Falcons 21

Kunkel said: The Texans weren’t able to generate pressure and played soft on the 2nd level. Cost them the game.

Houston 19 -ATL 21

The Houston Texans lost to the Atlanta Falcons.