Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers: Highlights, score

The Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers are set to play on Sunday. Both teams have heavily invested in their quarterbacks, making this game an early test. Fans of both teams are eagerly watching the game.

1st Quarter: Texans -0 Panthers-0

12:00pm-B. Young steps back to pass. B Young sacked at CAR 2 for-8 yards.- Texans

12:13- C. Strond scrambles to CAR 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by CAR 36.- Texans

12:15- C.Stroud steps back to pass, C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for D. Schultz - Texans

12:16- C. Johnson punts 33 yards to CAR 8, center- J Weeks. Fair catch by Smith-Marsette.- Texans

12:19- C.Hubbard rushed to CAR 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by HOU at CAR 25.- Panthers

12:20- M.Sanders rushed to CAR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at CAR 29. Panther

FOX26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said 'Texans 16 yards and Panthers- 3 yards" in the first quater.

2nd Quarter: Texans -7 Panthers-6

12:30- T.Dell rushed left end to CAR 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at CAR 24.- Texans

12:38 -C.Stroud pass deep middle complete to CAR 8. Catch made by N.Brown at CAR 8. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by S.Franklin at CAR 2- Panthers

12:43- B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at CAR 35 for yards (HOU) B.Young FUMBLES, forced by HOU. Fumble RECOVERED by CAR-R.Blackshear at CAR 32. PENALTY on HOU-J. Greenard, Face Mask (15 Yards), 15 yards, accepted. No Play-Texans Score touchdown

12:45-B.Young pass complete to CAR 50. Catch made by A.Thielen at CAR 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 42.- Panthers

12:48- B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for A.Thielen.- Panthers

Sports Director Will Kunkel said Dameon Pierce needs to show a little more patience. He had the wall sealed for an easy touchdown. That's been the knock on him in the new scheme. Just slow it down a touch.

3rd Quarter: Texans -13 Panthers-12

1:35-K.Fairbairn kicks 66 yards from HOU 35 to the CAR End Zone. R.Blackshear returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at CAR 23.- Texans

1:39 -C.Hubbard rushed to CAR 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by HOU at CAR 31.- Panthers

1:40- B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for T.Tremble.- Panthers

1:41- B.Young scrambles to CAR 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by HOU at CAR 34.- Panthers

1:41-M.Sanders rushed to CAR 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by HOU at CAR 30.- Panthers

1:43 -R.Blackshear rushed to HOU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 30. - Panthers

1:44 B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young pass incomplete intended for A.Thielen.- Panthers

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said "the Texans defense is doing their part keeping this a close game despite a handful of short fields. The offense must get it going".

4th Quarter: Texans -13 Panthers-15

1:55 -B.Young pass short middle complete to HOU 46. Catch made by A.Thielen at HOU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Perryman at HOU 45.- Panthers

2:05- B.Young steps back to pass. B.Young sacked at CAR 43 for -12 yards (J.Greenard)- Texans

2:15- J.Hekker punts 36 yards to HOU 21, Center-J.Jansen. Fair catch by T.Dell.- Panthers

2:20 -T.Dell rushed to HOU 28 for 7 yards. Pushed out-of-bounds by CAR at HOU 28.- Texans

2:21- D.Singletary rushed left tackle to HOU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Ray; D.Johnson at HOU 32.

2:23-C.Johnston punts 49 yards to CAR 12, Center-J.Weeks. I. Smith-Marsette returned punt from the CAR 12. Tackled by HOU at CAR 21.

Fox26 Sports Director Will Kunkel said "the cart is out to get Texans C/G Jarrett Patterson.This game is teetering Houston's way thanks to their defense. It's up to the offense to tack on to a mere 1 point lead"