Texans vs Browns: Game highlights, score updates for 2024 Super Wild Card

The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns in a crucial playoff match-up on Saturday. This highly anticipated game will take place at NRG Stadium, where the atmosphere is sure to be electric. Whether you're a Texans fan or a Browns fan, you don't want to miss out on the action.

FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkell says the Texans have SOLD OUT of tickets for the wild card game against the Browns.

For those who didn't secure tickets, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the game. Several watch parties will be held around the city, allowing fans to gather with fellow football fans and support their favorite teams.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Ge Expand

The Texans can advance to the AFC Divisional Playoffs if they defeat the Browns today. After winning, the team will face the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The game will be broadcast live on NBC and NFL Network, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. Fans can also stream the game online through various streaming platforms.

*Below you can find play-by-play key points throughout the game:

1st Quarter

The Texans won the coin toss and will kick off to the Browns to begin the game.

In their first possession, quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass to Dalton Chase Schultz, but it is incomplete.

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stroud throws for 38 yards to Nico Collins, making the Texans 1st and goal. Texans go for a field goal on the 4th down, bringing the score up to 3-0.

The Cleveland Browns also scored against the Texans with a touchdown. The score is now 7-3, Cleveland.

Houston is not allowing Texans to stay in the lead for long! Stroud throws a 15-yard touchdown to Nico Collins. Texans are now leading 10-7.

2nd Quarter

The Cleveland Browns took back the lead at the start of the quarter with a touchdown. The score is 14-10, Cleveland.

Texans can't be stopped! Tight end Brevin Jordan goes for a 76-yard touchdown. Texans back in the lead 17-14.

C.J. Stroud makes an incomplete pass to Nico Collins who was wide open.