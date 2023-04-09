Houston Rockets part with head coach Stephen Silas

article

At the 2022-2023 end of the NBA regular season, the Houston Rockets will be parting ways with their head coach.

There were multiple reports surrounding the future of Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas and after the team's 114-109 win against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, it was announced the Rockets would not accept Silas' fourth-year option.

Silas was named head coach in 2020, and it was the first time he ever had the title. The team ended the 20-21 season with a 17-55 record, the league's worst. In the middle of the season, the Rockets lost James Harden in January 2021.

The losing streak followed for the next two years. The team was at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 20-62 record and finished off the 22-23 season with a 22-60 record, placing them second to worst in the Western Conference.

Silas met with the media after Sunday's win and said this, "I feel proud. I wanted to be a head coach my whole life. I wanted to be like my dad. There’s been a lot of talk about my job for a long time..and (his players) just kept playing and kept working and weren't worried about that and playing hard for their coach."

According to Silas, he is supposed to be meeting with the Rockets on Monday morning.

"Obviously the resile hasn't been what I wanted it to be, but I'm walking out the door with my head held high," he added.