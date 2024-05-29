On Tuesday morning, Baytown police launched an investigation into a deadly stabbing at an apartment.

Around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to a disturbance call between a man, now identified as Noel Campa, and female at a residence in the 6000 block of Garth Road.

Noel Campa (Courtesy of Harris County Jail)

Upon arrival, officers discovered Campa had barricaded himself inside the apartment after assaulting the female victim.

Concerned about the severity of the incident and the condition of the victim, officers forced entry into the apartment and found a 60-year-old woman dead on the floor, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Campa was arrested without further incident and has been charged with murder, according to court documents.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities will release more information as it becomes available.