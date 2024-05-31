Former Houston employee, others face charges stemming from waterline repair, inspection contracts

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced criminal public corruption charges stemming from City of Houston waterline repair and inspection contracts.

Officials say a total of 14 charges have been filed against seven people, including former City of Houston employee Patrece Lee.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Court records show Lee is charged with abuse of official capacity and bribery.

According to court documents, Lee is accused of soliciting bribes and kickbacks totaling over $320,000. She’s also accused of diverting funds to herself through a shell company, allegedly defrauding the City of Houston Public Works Department out of more than $400,000.

"In the summer and fall of 2022, Patrece Lee and at least two businessmen came up with a scheme to essentially put her on the payroll as a consultant of the very same companies that were getting contracts and doing business with her department at the city. And they did that in exchange for favorable treatment, faster payment, larger and bigger deals with the city," says Assistant District Attorney Michael Levine from the HCDAO's Public Corruption Division.

SUGGESTED: Houston Mayor unveils comprehensive fix for 'broken' water billing system

According to Levine, Lee was allegedly eventually able to find two more defendants who were willing to enter into a similar scheme.

Additionally, Levine says Lee, along with her brother, "formed a shell company that directly was a way for her to essentially divert over $400,000 of city money to herself."