Houston Mayor set to halt ShotSpotter technology

Clearly unimpressed by the results delivered by the crime fighting system known as ShotSpotter, Houston Mayor John Whitmire has announced his intention to discontinue a technology he has reportedly labeled a "gimmick.'

The ShotSpotter technology involves an integrated network of sensors deployed strategically throughout neighborhoods which pinpoint where gunfire occurs so that police can immediately respond.

The City of Houston has spent $3.5 million to cover roughly 10 square miles.

The results have been disappointing in terms of crime reduction and many on City Council agree with Whitmire that the money would be better spent elsewhere.

"I think most Houstonians want more police officers on the streets and shorter response times, ShotSpotter does not help with those things. If we had unlimited police officers, great response time, it would be one thing. But we don't, so we have to make choices. This might not make everybody happy, but it's a smart choice by the Mayor in my opinion," said Julian Ramirez, Houston City Council Member.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia deployed ShotSpotter on a trial basis.

"While a number of key arrests were made because of alerts from the technology, ultimately, we opted not to renew it, because it did not serve as a deterrent like we hoped," said Garcia.

Whitmire's decision was also applauded by former police officer and former City Council Member Mike Knox, who warned back in 2021 that the technology would not yield the kind of results taxpayers were being promised.

"So, the question is, what is the benefit versus the cost and is it going to be useful? I know for a fact it's not going to stop gunfire. I know for a fact that is not going to happen," said Knox three years ago.

Knox, who is currently running for Harris County Sheriff, says the millions invested in ShotSpotter would have been better spent addressing major backlogs at the crime lab.