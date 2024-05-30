Harris County authorities have charged a man who was allegedly indecent with a child at a church.

According to Constable Ted Heap's office, Joshua Zajicek, 30, was accused of repeatedly groping a teenager while he served as a mentor with a Katy area church's youth program between 2016 and 2019.

The victim, who is now 22-years-old, reported the fondling to Harris County Sheriff's Office in 2023. Zajicek no longer serves as a volunteer at the church, officials say.

Zajicek was charged with two indecency with a child felonies and was arrested last week, according to the constable's office.