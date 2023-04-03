Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets' Boban Marjanovic named finalist for the NBA Sportsmanship Award

Houston Rockets
FOX 26 Houston
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 19: Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Houston Rockets warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

HOUSTON - The finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA Sportsmanship Award have been announced and one of the finalists is from your Houston Rockets

FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Berman announced on his twitter page that Houston Rockets Center Boban Marjanovic has been named one of the six finalists for the award. 

The award, which is given every year, recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. 

The finalists are:

- Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

- Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings

- Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

- Mike Conley - Minnesota Timberwolves

- Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

- Boban Marjanovic - Houston Rockets

NBA players will select the winner from the finalists.

Good luck to Boban!