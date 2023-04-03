article

The finalists for the 2022-2023 NBA Sportsmanship Award have been announced and one of the finalists is from your Houston Rockets.

FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Berman announced on his twitter page that Houston Rockets Center Boban Marjanovic has been named one of the six finalists for the award.

The award, which is given every year, recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

The finalists are:

- Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat

- Harrison Barnes - Sacramento Kings

- Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

- Mike Conley - Minnesota Timberwolves

- Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

- Boban Marjanovic - Houston Rockets

NBA players will select the winner from the finalists.

Good luck to Boban!