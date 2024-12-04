Houston Rockets to host Golden State Warriors in Quarterfinals of Emirates NBA Cup 2024

The Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors in the Quarterfinals of the knockout round of Emirates NBA Cup 2024, formerly known as the In-Season Tournament, the NBA announced on Tuesday night.

The game will be played on Wednesday, December 11 at 8:30 p.m. at Toyota Center.

The Rockets finished the group play portion of Emirates NBA Cup with a 3-1 mark and won West Group A, which also consisted of the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota, Portland and Sacramento. Houston was awarded the second seed in the Western Conference based upon its group play record and point differential in those games in comparison to that of the winners from West Groups B and C.

If Houston wins its Quarterfinal game vs. Golden State, the Rockets will advance to the Semifinals to face the winner of the game between Oklahoma City and Dallas which will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The Semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 14 and the Championship on Tuesday, Dec. 17 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Championship will be played against the Semifinal winner from the Eastern Conference.

If the Rockets lose their Quarterfinal game against the Warriors, they will play a regular season game on the road against either Dallas or Oklahoma City on Sunday, Dec. 15.

All games played in the Quarterfinals and the Semifinals will count towards the NBA’s regular season standings, but the result of the championship game will not. The same rules apply to any statistics accrued during those games.

The Rockets will resume their normal regular season schedule at home vs. New Orleans on Dec. 19 and have a five-game homestand from Dec. 27 through Jan. 5 with games against Minnesota (12/27), Miami (12/29), Dallas (1/1), Boston (1/3) and the L.A. Lakers (1/5).