Houston Dash coach Matt Lampson has reportedly been fired for violating the "anti-fraternization" policy.

According to the National Women's Soccer League, an investigation into Dash goalkeeping coach Matt Lampson found he violated the NWSL Anti-Fraternization Policy and NWSL Coach Code of Conduct.

CARSON, CA - AUGUST 20: Matt Lampson #28 of Los Angeles Galaxy during a game against the Cruz Azul Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 20, 2019 in Carson, California. Cruz Azul won 2-1. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Equalizer reported the alleged relationship between Lampson and a player on the Dash began at the end of 2023, before coming to light with the club’s front office at the beginning of 2024.

Lampso, a former MLS goalkeeper, joined the Dash in May 2022 from Ohio State University.