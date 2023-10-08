The Houston Dash fell short in their last home game of the regular season despite welcoming its largest home crowd for the year.

On Sunday, 9,175 fans attended the match-up at Shell Energy Stadium as the Dash faced off against Angel City FC.

Brazilian forward Andressa Alves scored her first NWSL goal early in the match to take the lead. After the half, U.S. Women's National Team's Alyssa Thompson evened out the score 1-1 for Angel City.

Savannah McCaskill scored the game-winning goal in second-half stoppage time to win the game for Angel City with a score of 2-1.

The Dash will head to Orlando for Decision Day looking for a postseason berth. They aren't completely out of the playoff picture yet, looking for three points and a combination of results to secure a spot in the postseason for a second consecutive year.

Their match-up against the Orlando Pride will be on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. CT.