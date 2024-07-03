Houston Astros' Yordan Álvarez, José Altuve to play in MLB All-Star Game

The Houston Astros have reason to celebrate as two of their standout players have been selected for the MLB All-Star Game!

Yordan Álvarez, the American League's starting designated hitter, and José Altuve, who will take the field as the American League's second baseman, both earned spots on the prestigious roster.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros congratulates Yordan Alvarez #44 in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on March 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This year's All-Star Game is set to take place on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.