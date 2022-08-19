Houston Astros player Yordan Alvarez taken to hospital after feeling ill on the field
HOUSTON - Houston Astros star player Yordan Alvarez has been taken to the hospital after feeling ill on the field on Friday night.
According to the team's social media post, Alvarez was evaluated in the training room and later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
No other details about his condition have been released.
This is a developing sports story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.