Houston Astros outfielder undergoes surgery

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 15: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros singles in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park on August 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros announced Friday that Yordan Alvarez underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees on Wednesday. 

According to the release, a slight tear of the patellar tendon in Alvarez’ right knee was repaired, and a routine cleanup was performed on his left knee. 

Alvarez, who was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2019, will miss the remainder of the season, but will begin physical therapy immediately and is expected to make a complete recovery. 

The organization said that Alvarez should be ready to play prior to the start of Spring Training. 
 