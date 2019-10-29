Houston Astros look to finish off Washington Nationals in Game 6 of World Series

article

The Houston Astros will look to clinch the World Series with a win over the Washington Nationals in Game 6.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after winning three games in a row at Washington. The World Series will wrap up in Houston.

The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team batting average of .235 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .353, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals are 43-38 on the road. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .382 this postseason, Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .536, including seven extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

PITCHING PROBABLES

Washington: Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA in regular season)

Houston: Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.62 ERA in regular season)

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 80 extra base hits and is batting .296.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319.

INJURIES

Astros: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (trap/neck), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

You can watch the World Series on FOX 26.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.