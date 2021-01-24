HISD to resume all sports on Monday, Jan. 25 after cancelling due to COVID-19 concerns

article

The Houston Independent School District is reinstating all athletic and UIL events, effective Monday, January 25.

All district-level varsity competitions as well as non-district events, including tournaments, will resume as scheduled.

Middle school, junior varsity, and freshman level sports will also resume.

This includes middle school cross country, football, swim, and volleyball seasons, and club sports.

HISD says it will continue to evaluate potential protocols as the season progresses.