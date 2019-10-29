Game 6 Breakdown: Astros hitting fails in Game 6 against Nationals, 7-2

The Houston Astros look to finish off the Washington Nationals in Game 6 of the World Series. The Astros are red hot after winning the last three games of the series!

You can find play-by-play updates below!

ASTROS LINEUP

1) George Springer, CF

2) José Altuve, 2B

3) Michael Brantley, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6) Yordan Alvarez, DH

7) Carlos Correa, SS

8) Robinson Chirinos, C

9) Josh Reddick, RF

NATIONALS LINEUP

1) Trea Turner, SS

2) Adam Eaton, RF

3) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4) Juan Soto, LF

5) Howie Kendrick, DH

6) Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2B

7) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

8) Victor Robles, CF

9) Yan Gomes, C

Top of the 1st Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a single and his tagged out at first base. Nationals challenge and the call is overturned.

Adam Eaton is out on a sacrifice bunt. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a single that allows Trea Turner to score.

Juan Soto hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

George Springer hits a double deep into left field. Springer steals third base on a wild pitch.

Jose Altuve hit a fly ball to center that was caught. Springer tags up and scores. Game is now tied, 1-1.

Michael Brantley strikes out. 2 Outs.

Alex Bregman hits a solo home run. Astros take the lead, 2-1.

Yuli Gurriel hits a fly ball into left field that is caught, ending the inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Yordan Alvarez hits a single and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball to the shortstop and is out at first, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a ground ball toward second base and is out at first base. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

Anthony Rendon gets walked.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball to second base and is out at first base, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Josh Reddick strikes out.

George Springer hit a ground ball and is out at first base. 2 Outs

Jose Altuve hits a pop fly ball that is caught, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Howie Kendrick hits a line drive to left field and gets on base.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a pop fly that is caught by the catcher. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman gets walked.

Victor Robles strikes out.

Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into left field that is caught, ending the top of the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Michael Brantley hit a ground ball and is out at first. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel gets walked.

Yordan Alvarez walked.

Carlos Correa strikes out.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Justin Verlander is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a pop fly that is caught in foul territory. 1 Out

Adam Eaton hits a home run. Game is tied 2-2.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball that is caught.

Juan Soto hits a solo home run. Nationals take the lead. 3-2.

Howie Kendrick hits a fly ball into right field that is caught, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out. 1 Out.

Josh Reddick hits a line drive into center field.

George Springer hits a line drive into left field and gets on second base. Reddick is on third base.

Jose Altuve strikes out.

Michael Brantley hits a ground ball and is out at first base, ending the fifth inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Brad Peacock takes over pitching for the Astros.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a ground ball and is out at first.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the top of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and gets on first base.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball and gets on first base. Bregman out at second. 1 Out.

Yordan Alvarez hits a ground ball toward second base. Gurriel is forced out. Alvarez is on first. 2 Outs.

Carlos Correa strikes out, ending the sixth inning.

Top of the 7th Inning:

Brad Peacock is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a line drive that gets on first.

Trea Turner is ruled out for interfering with the throw. 1 Out.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was ejected over the ruling on Turner's out. He is the first manager to get ejected since Bobby Cox in 1996.

Adam Eaton hits a fly ball that is caught. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a two-run home run.

Juan Soto hits a line drive and is out at first, ending the inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Robinson Chirinos strikes out. 1 Out.

Josh Reddick hits a line drive that was caught. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a fly ball into right field that is caught, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Pressly is taking over pitching for the Astros.

Howie Kendrick hits a ground ball and is out at first. 1 Out.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Stephen Strasburg is pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball and is out at first. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a ground ball and is out at first. 2 Outs.

Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that is caught, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Chris Devenski is pitching.

Victor Robles hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Yan Gomes strikes out. 2 Outs.

Trea Turner hits a line drive and gets on second base.

Adam Eaton is hit by a pitch and gets on base.

Anthony Rendon hits an in the park double. Turner and Eaton score. Nationals lead 7-2.

Juan Soto hits a line drive into left field that was caught, ending the top of the ninth inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Sean Doolittle takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Yordin Alvarez hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a double. It was very close to being a home run.

Robinson Chirinos hits a pop fly ball that is caught. Nationals win 7-2.