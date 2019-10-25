Game 3 Breakdown: Astros snag win in Washington; 4-1

The Houston Astros are down two games in the World Series heading into Game 3. The Washington Nationals' offense has been hot while the Astros has been unable to bring their runners home. This is the night the Astros could turn the series around and start to change the pace of the series.

FOX 26 is the only Houston station you can watch Game 3 of the World Series.

We're also offering play-by-play updates below!

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

Houston Astros starting lineup:

1 - George Springer, CF

2 - José Altuve, 2B

3 - Michael Brantley, LF

4 - Alex Bregman, 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6 - Carlos Correa, SS

7 - Josh Reddick, RF

8 - Robinson Chirinos, C

9 - Zack Greinke, P

Washington Nationals starting lineup:

1 – Trea Turner, SS

2 – Adam Eaton, RF

3 – Anthony Rendon, 3B

4 – Juan Soto, LF

5 – Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7 – Kurt Suzuki, C

8 – Victor Robles, CF

9 – Anibal Sanchez, P

Top of the 1st Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

George Springer hits a ground ball toward third base. Sanchez fumbled the ball. Springer gets on first base.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball to deep center field. It's caught by Victor Robles. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball into center field. Ball is caught by Robles. 2 Outs.

Springer steals second base while Alex Bregman is up to bat.

Alex Bregman strikes out, ending the top of the first inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball deep into left field. Ball is caught by Michael Brantley. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hits a ground ball toward first base and is tagged out. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a double just inside the third-base foul line.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball near first base and is tagged out, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Yuli Gurriel hits a line drive to right field that is caught. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a double into left field.

Josh Reddick hits a double into center field, allowing Correa to score. Astros lead the Nationals, 1-0.

Robinson Chirinos hits a single into right field. Reddick runs to third base.

Zack Greinke bunts and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a single down the first-base foul line.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a single into left field.

Kurt Suzuki strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a ground ball between second and third base, leading to a double play on second and first base. End of the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball that crosses the foul line after third base. Altuve ends up on third base thanks to a Nationals error.

Michael Brantley hits a single, allowing Altuve to score. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Alex Bregman hits a fly ball into left center field. It's caught, giving the Astros their first out of the inning. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley steals second base.

Yuli Gurriel flies out to center fielder Victor Robles. 2 Outs.

Carlos Correa strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Anibal Sanchez strikes out. 1 Out

Trea Turner hits a single into left field.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Anthony Rendon hits a pop fly that's caught by Anthony Rendon. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirino strikes out. 2 Outs.

Zach Greinke strikes out, ending the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman gets walked.

Kurt Suzuki strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hit a ground ball that crossed the foul line after third base. Suzuki scored and Robles is on third base. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-1.

Trea Turner hits a short ball, Greinke throws Turner out at first base. End of fourth inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hit a double to left field.

Michael Brantley hit a single to right field that brought Altuve home. Astros lead the Nationals, 3-1.

Alex Bregman lines out to the left fielder. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel hits the ball to the Pitcher Anibal Sanchez, who doesn't catch it. Gurriel made it to first base.

Carlos Correa hits ground ball to the shortstop and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Zack Greinke is pitching.

Adam Eaton singles a ground ball to left field.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into left field that's caught. 1 Out.

Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera hits a double into right field.

PITCHING CHANGE: Josh James takes over pitching for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out, ending the 5th inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

Anibal Sanchez pitching.

Josh Reddick hits deep into right field and Adam Eaton makes a diving catch. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirinos hits a single home run. Score 4-1, Astros lead.

Kyle Turner gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Fernando Rodney takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Turner steals two bases, ends up on third base.

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a double. George Springer is tagged out trying to score.

Michael Brantley gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Alex Bregman hits a ground ball into center field. Brantley is tagged out at second base, ending the top of the 6th inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

Brad Peacock is pitching.

Gerardo Parra strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles gets walked. Robles stole second base.

Matt Adams gets walked.

Trea Turner strikes out. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton grounds out, ending the 6th inning.

Top of the 7th Inning:

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Carlos Correa hits a pop fly that is caught by the shortstop. 2 Outs.

Josh Reddick hits a fly ball to left field that's caught, ending the top of the seventh inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

Will Harris is pitching.

Anthony Rendon flies out to right field. 1 Out.

Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera pops out to the third baseman, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball toward first base and is tagged out.1 Out.

Yodan Alvarez pops out, ball caught by the second baseman. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits the pitcher with a ground ball and make it to first base.

Jose Altuve almost hits the pitcher with a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Joe Smith is pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.

Howie Kendrick his a single into right center field.

Victor Robles strikes out. 2 Outs.

Yan Gomes hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

Wander Suero is pitching.

Michael Brantley lines out to Juan Soto. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman lines out to Turner. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the 9th inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

Roberto Osuna is pitching.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball deep into center field. It's caught. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton hits a single to left field and gets on base.

Anthony Rendon pops out to the catcher. 2 Outs.

Juan Soto strikes out.

Houston Astros win 4-1.