Houston rodeo concert tickets 2026: When they go on sale, price
HOUSTON - The 2026 RodeoHouston lineup is out, and your chance to get tickets to one of the concerts is coming up next week.
Here’s a guide to when tickets go on sale and what you need to do.
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Cody Johnson's performance at the rodeo went on sale back on Aug. 21.
Tickets for all other RodeoHouston concerts will go on sale in two waves on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at https://www.rodeohouston.com/tickets/
Tickets for performances from March 2 through March 11 go on sale at 10 a.m., and tickets for the remaining shows go on sale at 2 p.m.
The waiting room will open 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, but those in the waiting room will be randomly selected once it's time to purchase the tickets.
Tickets are required for everyone 3 years and up. There is a limit of 10 tickets per order.
There will be a separate waiting room for those who want to purchase accessible seating.
Dig deeper:
Click here for more information.
How much do tickets cost?
By the numbers:
Tickets start at $35.
- Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $205
- Upper Level: $35 or $44
- Loge Level: $53
- Club Level: $74 or $79
- Field Level: $69
- Action Seats: $180
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $429
When is the rodeo?
Timeline:
The rodeo will take place from Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 22.
RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.
On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert performed by Cody Johnson. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.
The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28.
Who is performing at the rodeo?
Here's the full schedule of performers and the dates they will perform at the Houston Rodeo:
- Monday, March 2 - Country - Riley Green
- Tuesday, March 3 - Latin — J Balvin
- Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Rascal Flats
- Thursday, March 5 - Country - Russell Dickerson (announcement was made on Wednesday at Times Square in New York City)
- Friday, March 6 - R&B - Lizzo
- Saturday, March 7 - Country - Dwight Yoakam
- Sunday, March 8 - Christian - Forest Frank
- Monday, March 9 - Country - Luke Bryan
- Tuesday, March 10 - Country — Megan Moroney
- Wednesday, March 11 - Rock - Creed
- Thursday, March 12 - Country — Chris Stapleton
- Friday, March 13 - Country - Shaboozey
- Saturday, March 14 - Pop — Kelly Clarkson
- Sunday, March 15 - Regional Mexican - Pepe Aguilar
- Monday, March 16 - Country - Cross Canadian Ragweed
- Tuesday, March 17 - Country - The Red Clay Strays
- Wednesday, March 18 - Country - Koe Wetzel
- Thursday, March 19 - Country - Lainey Wilson
- Friday, March 20 - Country - Parker McCollum
- Saturday, March 21 - Country - Tim McGraw
- Sunday, March 22 - Country - Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.