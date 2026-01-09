The Brief Tickets for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts go on sale on Jan. 15. They will go on sale in two waves. Tickets start at $35.



The 2026 RodeoHouston lineup is out, and your chance to get tickets to one of the concerts is coming up next week.

Here’s a guide to when tickets go on sale and what you need to do.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Cody Johnson's performance at the rodeo went on sale back on Aug. 21.

Tickets for all other RodeoHouston concerts will go on sale in two waves on Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at https://www.rodeohouston.com/tickets/

Tickets for performances from March 2 through March 11 go on sale at 10 a.m., and tickets for the remaining shows go on sale at 2 p.m.

The waiting room will open 30 minutes before tickets go on sale, but those in the waiting room will be randomly selected once it's time to purchase the tickets.

Tickets are required for everyone 3 years and up. There is a limit of 10 tickets per order.

There will be a separate waiting room for those who want to purchase accessible seating.

How much do tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Tickets start at $35.

Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $205

Upper Level: $35 or $44

Loge Level: $53

Club Level: $74 or $79

Field Level: $69

Action Seats: $180

Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $429

When is the rodeo?

Timeline:

The rodeo will take place from Monday, March 2 through Sunday, March 22.

RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.

On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert performed by Cody Johnson. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 through Feb. 28.

Who is performing at the rodeo?

Here's the full schedule of performers and the dates they will perform at the Houston Rodeo:

Monday, March 2 - Country - Riley Green

Tuesday, March 3 - Latin — J Balvin

Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Rascal Flats

Thursday, March 5 - Country - Russell Dickerson (announcement was made on Wednesday at Times Square in New York City)

Friday, March 6 - R&B - Lizzo

Saturday, March 7 - Country - Dwight Yoakam

Sunday, March 8 - Christian - Forest Frank

Monday, March 9 - Country - Luke Bryan

Tuesday, March 10 - Country — Megan Moroney

Wednesday, March 11 - Rock - Creed

Thursday, March 12 - Country — Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 13 - Country - Shaboozey

Saturday, March 14 - Pop — Kelly Clarkson

Sunday, March 15 - Regional Mexican - Pepe Aguilar

Monday, March 16 - Country - Cross Canadian Ragweed

Tuesday, March 17 - Country - The Red Clay Strays

Wednesday, March 18 - Country - Koe Wetzel

Thursday, March 19 - Country - Lainey Wilson

Friday, March 20 - Country - Parker McCollum

Saturday, March 21 - Country - Tim McGraw

Sunday, March 22 - Country - Cody Johnson with special guests Jon Pardi & Randy Houser