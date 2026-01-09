Woman's apparent shooting death prompts investigation at Harris Co. apartment complex

The Brief A woman was found dead at an apartment complex on Hafer Road. Authorities say she appears to have been shot. Investigators are at the scene.



A woman appears to have been shot to death at an apartment complex in north Harris County, authorities say.

Homicide investigation on Hafer Road

What we know:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they were called to an apartment complex in the 17200 block of Hafer Road, south of FM 1960, on Friday morning.

Deputies say they found a woman dead with a possible gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and the circumstances surrounding the woman's death are not known. Her identity has not been released. It's unclear if deputies are searching for someone in connection to the shooting.

What's next:

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are at the scene.