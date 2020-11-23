Former Houston Roughnecks star PJ Walker shows out in his first NFL start at QB

article

Whether it's the XFL or NFL you can't stop PJ Walker from shining.

The former XFL star was lights out in his first start for the Carolina Panthers against the Detroit Lions.

Walker stepped in for an injured Teddy Bridgewater and helped lead the Panthers to their fourth win in a 20-0 final.

He finished with 258 yards, 1 touchdown, and a 70 percent completion percentage.

There are a lot of words to describe PJ Walker.

Sure, he's a playmaker, elusive, and has a cannon for an arm. But the word that describes the 5-foot-11, 212-pound quarterback best is resilient.

Walker has had quite the journey to get here, prior to taking the field in Charlotte he was cut a dozen times by NFL organizations.

After bouncing around between locker rooms he found with the Houston Roughnecks.

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 01: Houston Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker (11) looks downfield for an open receiver during the game between the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks on March 1, 2020 at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Texas. (Photo by Expand

He went 5-0 as the starting quarterback for the franchise before the XFL went under.

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 7: P.J. Walker #11 of the Houston Roughnecks huddles with his teammates during the XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Campbell/XFL via Getty Images)

Walker was on an absolute tear for the squad, in just five games he totaled 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.

He was a front-runner for league MVP.

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 7: P.J. Walker #11 of the Houston Roughnecks high fives fans before the XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Campbell/XFL via Getty Images)

The former Temple graduate has been overlooked throughout his career but people around the league and fans alike are starting to give recognize his efforts.

Soak it in, PJ, here's to more house calls.

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 7: P.J. Walker #11 of the Houston Roughnecks talks on the sideline phone during the XFL game against the Seattle Dragons at TDECU Stadium on March 7, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas Campbell/XFL via Getty Images)

